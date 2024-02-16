Insider Selling: IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Major Shareholder Sells $988,213.50 in Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

