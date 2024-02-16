Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3,282.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 60,000.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

