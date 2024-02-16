Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $660,480.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.