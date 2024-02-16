Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CFO Sells $493,121.64 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Garden & Pet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.