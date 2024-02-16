Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,799,175.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,573,603.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

