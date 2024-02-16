Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells $19,817.95 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 115 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $19,817.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,169.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.