Insider Buying: Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Major Shareholder Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metagenomi alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of Metagenomi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.16 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.