Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) insider Tom Walker bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,483.20).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Trading Up 1.0 %

JSGI stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 312 ($3.94). The company had a trading volume of 150,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.76. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 12 month low of GBX 283.74 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of £169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,898.04 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

