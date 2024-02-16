Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Purchases £738,400 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £160 ($202.07) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($932,558.73).
EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance
EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.80 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.95 and a beta of 0.97.
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
