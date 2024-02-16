Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Purchases £738,400 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £160 ($202.07) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($932,558.73).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.80 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.95 and a beta of 0.97.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

