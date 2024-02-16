Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Up to $87.79

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $91.72. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 810,087 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.