Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.43

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.43 and last traded at $117.02, with a volume of 2887446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.92.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,809,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $220,463,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,396,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,591 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 55,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,947,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.