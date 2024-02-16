Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

