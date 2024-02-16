Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $22,570.82.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28.

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92.

Shares of PI opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

