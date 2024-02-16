Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Stefan Bomhard Sells 140,219 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($23.28), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,263,748.64).

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON IMB traded up GBX 11.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,841.62 ($23.26). 2,698,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,856.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,800.48. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,084 ($26.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.28, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,856.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.68) to GBX 2,250 ($28.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($29.36) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,171 ($27.42).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

