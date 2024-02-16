ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

