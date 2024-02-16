HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $596-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.11 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HUBS stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.25. 131,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,235. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.