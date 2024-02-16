Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 397 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Eugene Mikes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of Hubbell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total transaction of $373,650.20.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $358.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $364.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

