Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 8,509 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

