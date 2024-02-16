Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Heartland Express has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,148,000 after purchasing an additional 274,581 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

