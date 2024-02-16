Head to Head Contrast: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.30 -$623.51 million ($1.59) -38.42

Akumin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Exact Sciences -11.73% -9.19% -4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 14 0 2.88

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $97.06, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Akumin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Akumin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

