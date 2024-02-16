Head to Head Comparison: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 7 1 2.90 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.61, indicating a potential upside of 124.35%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,018.76 -$290.51 million ($2.69) -4.10 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 66.09 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.55

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -1,263.49% -38.10% -32.55% Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36%

Volatility & Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

