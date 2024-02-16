Head to Head Analysis: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $128.89 million 0.38 -$14.59 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.36 $29.20 billion $2.64 2.98

Analyst Recommendations

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 4 3 0 1.91

Volatility & Risk

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets skinwear in Austria, Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's products include legwear; ready-to-wear; beachwear; swimwear; close-fitting products, such as bodies and shirts; and figure-shaping lingerie, as well as dresses and pullovers. It also offers accessories comprising scarves and belts. The company sells its products through 229 monobrand points of sales approximately 2,500 retail partners. In addition, it operates a restaurant under World of Wolford name located in Bregenz, Austria. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

