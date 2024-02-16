Head-To-Head Analysis: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and Delek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.30 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Delek Group $3.57 billion N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88% Delek Group 4.32% 3.74% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TXO Partners and Delek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.18%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Delek Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

