HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CalciMedica news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 923,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,808. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CalciMedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

