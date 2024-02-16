Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 147.92%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.