HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.77. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

