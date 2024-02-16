GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 48,399 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Chase comprises approximately 5.3% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned 0.51% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chase by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chase by 337.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF stock remained flat at $127.49 during trading hours on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCF

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.