Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 858,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,867,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

