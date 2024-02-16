Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SIM opened at $31.41 on Monday. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $38.22.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.