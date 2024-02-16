Greenleaf Trust Sells 320 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.22 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

