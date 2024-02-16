Greenleaf Trust Makes New $228,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $552.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.79 and a 200-day moving average of $424.42. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.