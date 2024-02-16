Greenleaf Trust Has $220,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $208.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

