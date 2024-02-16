Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 4,874 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in APA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in APA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Trading Up 4.9 %

APA opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

