Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

