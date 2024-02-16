Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.01

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 107678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

