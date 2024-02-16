Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.4 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500- EPS.
Globant Trading Up 2.0 %
Globant stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
