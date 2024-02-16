Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.4 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500- EPS.

Globant Trading Up 2.0 %

Globant stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.