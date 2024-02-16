GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Brian G. Robins Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

