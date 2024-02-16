GeniuX Price Reaches $0.0052 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $334,137.37 and approximately $22,641.46 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GeniuX

GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts.

Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022

Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.

The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.

GeniuX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

