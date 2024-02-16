GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,885,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,978,777 shares.The stock last traded at $84.49 and had previously closed at $85.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

