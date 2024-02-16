GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of GEHC opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

