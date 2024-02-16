Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $638,568.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.