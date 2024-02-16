Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Down 5.3%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 186,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,272,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 674,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

