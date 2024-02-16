fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 4,396,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,240,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

