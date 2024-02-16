FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $421,200.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after buying an additional 80,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

