Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

