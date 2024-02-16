Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Foot Locker Price Performance
Shares of FL stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on FL
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
