FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0 %

FE opened at $37.30 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,269,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,223,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,844,000 after buying an additional 76,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

