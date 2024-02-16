First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $60.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 208,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,051. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

