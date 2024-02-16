Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 41,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.00. 13,730,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,859,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

