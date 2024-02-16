Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $13.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,546. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total value of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

