Fetch.ai Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $591.41 million and $156.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00077198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,011,949 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.