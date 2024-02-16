Fetch.ai Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $591.41 million and $156.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00077198 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025022 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019433 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006244 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006579 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000827 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,011,949 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
